Woman killed by son, daughter-in-law in Kandhamal village

Phulbani: A woman died after allegedly being attacked by his son and daughter-in-law at Pangali village under Daringbadi police station limits in Kandhamal district on Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Pushpanjali Parichha of Padenketa village, had gone to attend a funeral of a relative at Pangali village. However, there, she had a verbal quarrel with her son and his wife. Following this, the couple attacked the woman killing her on the spot.

Deceased Pushpanjali’s husband reported the matter to Daringbadi Police Station after which police reached the spot and seized the dead body.

According to reports, the accused duo were absconding after the matter landed in police station.

As per latest reports, the accused couple have been detained at the police station and are undergoing questioning regarding the incident.