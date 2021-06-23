Woman Killed By Adopted Son, Daughter In Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: In a shocking incident reported from Bandar village in Jagatsinghpur, a youth allegedly killed his mother, who adopted him as her son, after an argument over an illicit affair.

The deceased has been identified as Rumila Kandi (60) whereas the two accused are Rajesh Kandi and his beloved one.

According to available information, Rumila had adopted Rajesh Kandi as her son and Rumila’s married daughter was staying with her for a long.

Meanwhile, Rumila noticed the illegal affairs between Rajesh and her daughter and opposed it.

Irate over opposition Rajesh and her beloved tied Rumila with rope and hacked her to death. However, the locals managed to caught hold of them and alerted the Bandar police about the same.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered the body after arresting the accused persons.