Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Pick-Up Van

Bolangir: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed after being run over by a pick-up van near Durga temple in Bolangir on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Pramila Mohapatra.

According to sources, another woman, identified as Kishori Singh, accompanying the deceased to the temple also sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

Meanwhile, the pick-up van has been seized and police have detained the driver. Further investigation into the matter is on.