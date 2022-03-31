Woman Killed After Being Hit By Train In Balasore

Balasore: A woman was killed after being hit by a train in the Jaleswar locality of Balasore district this morning. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the incident took place while the woman was crossing the railway track in Laxman Nath Railway Station under Jaleswar police limits when a train hit her. Consequently, she sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

On being informed, the Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Subsequently, it was sent for post-mortem to a nearby hospital.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the woman, a GRP official said.