Woman Killed, 13 Injured In Lightning Strike In Puri Village

Puri: A woman died while 13 others were injured after being struck by lightning while working in the paddy fields in Puri on Monday, informed Balighai Out-post ASI Shishir Mohanty.

Out of those 13 injured victims, 10 are being treated at Puri District Headquarters Hospital while 3 have been shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kunti Bhoi, a native of Bhuan village under Ramachandi police station limits.

On Monday morning, the women were harvesting paddy from the fields when heavy rain accompanied by lightning lashed the area. After a thunderbolt struck nearby, the women workers fell unconscious.

The villagers rescued them and admitted them to Puri DHH. However, the doctor declared Kunti dead. The health condition of the other injured persons is stated to be stable.