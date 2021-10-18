Woman Jumps Off Bridge In Suicide Bid In Sambalpur, Critical

Sambalpur: A woman allegedly tried to end her life by jumping off the Power Channel Bridge at Burla in Sambalpur district on Monday. The woman has been identified as Rashmita Das of Bhaktimandap Pada.

According to reports, Rashmita took the extreme step following a family feud.

Reportedly, Rashmita reached the bridge at around 10 AM and jumped off it. Later, some locals rescued her with help of ODRAF and police.

Immediately she was rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) where her condition was stated to be critical.