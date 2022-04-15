Woman Jumps Before Moving Train At Soro Rly Stn; Loses Both Her Palms

Soro: A woman sustained critical injuries after she attempted to end her life by jumping before a moving express train at Soro railway station in Balasore district on Friday.

The woman has been identified as Sukanti Nayak, wife of Prem Chandra Nayak, resident of Matiapala village under Soro police station limits.

According to reports, Sukanti was spotted standing at the platform this evening when all of a sudden she jumped onto the tracks while Jansatabdi Express was entering the railway station. As a result, both of her palms got detached from her hands and she collapsed there.

On intimation, a local social welfare organization rescued the victim in a profusely bleeding state and admitted her to Soro Hospital for treatment. After first aid, the injured woman was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

On the other hand, the family members of the woman have stated that Sukanti is mentally unstable.