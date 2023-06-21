Woman JE Apprehended By Vigilance For Accepting Bribe In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A junior engineer of Batemura and Bargaon GPs under Maneswar Blockin Sambalpur has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.10,000 from a complainant.

Pranati Sahu demanded the bribe to hand over Measurement Books and all connected documents in respect of road works executed by him under MGNREG scheme in Maneswar Block.

The entire bribe amount of Rs.10,000 has been recovered from exclusive possession of the accused Smt. Sahu and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations in Angul and Sambalpur districts.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance registered a case. Investigation is in progress against accused JE.