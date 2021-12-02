Woman Injured In Chain-Snatching Incident In Jajpur

Jajpur: A woman sustained injuries after she fell off her scooter when two bike-borne miscreants on a motorcycle snatched her gold chain at Dharmashala area in Jajpur district.

The victim has been identified as Rashmita Barik, wife of Subrat Barik.

According to reports, the incident took place while Rashmita along with her husband and two children was en route to her in-laws’ house on a two-wheeler. Meanwhile, un miscreants followed them and eventually snatched her gold chain before speeding away.

Meanwhile, Rashmita fell off from the two-wheeler and sustained injuries. Later, locals alerted the police about the incident.

On getting informed, police reached the spot and rushed the injured woman to the Dharmashala Community Health Centre for immediate care.

Further investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused, the police said.