Woman, Her Son Found Hanging In Nuapada Village; Police Begin Probe

Nuapada: The bodies of a woman and her son were found hanging from a tree near a canal in Badi village within Khariar police station limits in Nuapada district on Monday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Gayatri Agasti (63), wife of Late Haribandhu Khamari, and her son Ashish Khamari (35).

According to sources, Gayatri, a native of Mehula Pati village under Turekela police station limits of Bolangir district, was staying at Badi village in Khariar with her son Ashish after retiring as an Anganwadi worker.

Some natives of Badi village said that the mother-son duo was very nice people and were staying in their village for the last three years. The villagers were also unsure if they committed suicide or it is murder, sources said.

On intimation, Khariar Police reached the spot and seized the bodies for post-mortem.

The actual reason behind the death of the woman and her son will come to the fore after a probe, Khariar SDPO Santak Jena informed.

According to information, Gayatri Agasti’s husband Haribandhu Khamari died in a road accident 35 years ago.