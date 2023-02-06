Woman, Her Seven Children Die In House Fire In France

Lille: A woman and her seven children were killed after a fire broke out while they slept in their house in northern France on Monday.

As per reports, the fire broke out shortly after midnight in the family home in the town of Charly-sur-Marne, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Paris.

The mother and her children died from asphyxiation, said reports.

Reportedly, the woman’s husband was seriously burned and transferred to a hospital, it added.

A total of 80 firefighters were called to the scene, and the fire was extinguished after several hours, local authorities said.

The tragedy was the worst such incident since 2013.