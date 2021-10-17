Woman, Her Nephew Found Dead On Rly Tracks In Angul

Angul: The mutilated bodies of a woman and her nephew were recovered from the railway tracks near Jambunali under Handapa police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Basanti Nayak (35), of Bhangamunda village in Sapaghara panchayat, and Subash Nayak (19), of Paiksahi village under Thakurgaon police station, who happens to be the former’s nephew.

Reportedly, Boinda Railway Police has seized the bodies and sent to Talcher Medical College for autopsy.

According to Dilip Kumar Sahu, SSI, Boinda Railway Police, both Basanti and Subhash had come to visit their relative at Pitachuribalak village. On Saturday, they had gone to Jarapada area and reached Jambunali area late at night.

After having some food there, both went to the railway tracks where they were hit by a speeding express train. Some local cattle herders spotted the bodies and informed the Boinda Railway Police.

Later the police recovered the bodies and registered a case (59/21) in this regard.