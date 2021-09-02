Woman, her nephew die of snakebite in Malkangiri village

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, a woman and her nephew died after they were reportedly bitten by a venomous snake in Materu village under Padia block in Malkangiri district.

The deceased have been identified as Bhime Madkami (25) wife of Irma Madkami and her Nephew Akash Kurami (12).

As per reports, the duo was bitten by a venomous snake last night. They were immediately rushed to Padia Community health centre where the doctors declared them dead.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended in the village.