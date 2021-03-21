Woman, her minor son electrocuted to death while dousing house fire

Balichandrapur: In a tragic incident, a woman and her 7-year-old son were electrocuted to death while trying to douse a house fire at Pathan Mahala in Jajpur late on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Chand Bibi (42) and Wasim Khan (7). The woman along with the minor boy had gone to her daughter Sara Bibi’s house after hearing about the fire mishap.

The incident occurred as the insulation of the service wire was destroyed in the fire and connected with the tin sheet of the house. The mother-son duo came in contact with the tin sheet and got electrocuted while trying to douse the blaze.

Police have seized the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Locals alleged that the electricity officials did not respond to the call for help immediately.

MLA Amar Prasad Satpathy distributed relief to the fire tragedy victims and directed the officials to take immediate measures for the mitigation of miseries of the affected persons.