Woman, Her 2-YO Son Found Dead Inside House In Cuttack

Cuttack: A woman and her two-year-old son were found dead in their house at Sriramnagar area under Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack on Monday.

As per the preliminary investigation of the police, the incident seems to be a murder case as the woman was found hanging while the body of her son found with slit throat.

According to the police, the exact scene is yet to be asceratined and further investigation into the incident is underway.

More details awaited.