Woman Held For Kidnapping Minor Boy In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police arrested a woman for allegedly kidnapping a minor boy from Garage Chakk under Lingaraj police station limits in Bhubaneswar.

The arrested accused woman has been identified as Anita Digal from Phiringia in Kandhamal district.

According to available information, a couple, Sulakhyani Nayak and her husband, who worked as labourers, were staying with their 6-year-old grandson.

Reportedly, the contractor, who hired them, used to pick them for work along with their grandson.

According to sources, the incident took place when the contractor had picked up the minor boy’s grandparents after dropping the 6-year-old at a shop in Garage Chakk. After few moments, it was spotted that the minor has gone missing. Following this, the couple searched him but in vain.

With no option left, Sulakhyani lodged a complaint with the Lingaraj police station in this connection.

Acting on the complaint, police launched a probe and managed to nab the accused woman from Kandhamal. The cops also rescued the minor boy.

The minor boy was handed over to his family members and the accused has been forwarded to court, police said.