Woman Held For Duping Youth On Pretext Of Job In Berhampur

Berhampur: Police arrested a woman for allegedly duping a youth of Rs 7.5 lakh on the pretext of providing him the job in Indian Railways.

The accused woman has been identified as JMS Prava (28) from Jhimani village under Abhayachandapur police limits of Jagatsinghpur district.

According to reports, one S. Hitesh Patra (25) was searching for a job when one of his friends gave him the contact details of Prava.

Later Patra contacted Prava in Berhampur in June 2022 wherein she assured him of a job in Group ‘C’ post in Indian Railways if he pays Rs 11 lakhs. Thereafter, Patra agreed to her deal and arranged an amount of Rs 7.5 lakh and paid Prava in various instalments.

After that, the woman provided him with a fake offer letter, appointment letter, ID card and attendance card and asked for the remaining Rs 3.5 lakhs. However, she was caught red-handed on Wednesday morning while trying to get the remaining money.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.