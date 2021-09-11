Woman Held For Duping Over 10 Persons By Impersonating As Doctor, IT Professional

Bhubaneswar: Saheed Nagar Police on Friday arrested a woman for allegedly duping lakhs of rupees from more than 10 persons.

According to reports, the woman used to create fake social media accounts impersonating herself as either doctor, beautician, or IT professional and develop relationships with targets.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after a youth, who fell prey to the woman’s trap and loses Rs 6.5 lakh, lodged a complaint with the Saheed Nagar police regarding the fraud.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused woman after probing the matter. The cops also seized Rs 1 lakh cash and several identity cards from her possession.

Further investigation is underway in this connection, sources said.