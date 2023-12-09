Woman Held For Beating Mother-In-Law To Death With Iron Rod

Barang: Commissionerate Police has cracked the murder case of Suchitra Bala Sahu in Madhupur village of Cuttack’s Barang police station by arresting her daughter-in-law Saraswati. The cops have seized the iron rod used in the murder.

According to the police, the relationship between Suchitra Bala and her daughter-in-law had turned sour over various family-related issues. On the night of 5th December, the duo was sleeping in the same room. However, an argument ensued between both overturning the lights. As the quarrel escalated, Saraswati got enraged and hit her mother-in-law’s head with an iron rod while the latter was asleep.

To mislead the police, the accused claimed that she had found the dead body in a pool of blood and suspected that somebody else killed her mother-in-law.

During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to having committed the crime, said Additional DCP Anil Mishra.