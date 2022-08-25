Woman Hangs Self Over Husband’s Extramarital Affair

Bhubaneswar: A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her house at Bhagabat Sandhan Colony under Mancheswar police limits in the State capital today.

The deceased has been identified as Pragyan Paramita Kar (33).

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

While the exact reason behind the death of the woman is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that she took the extreme step over extramarital affair of her husband.