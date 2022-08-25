Woman Hangs Self
Twin cityBhubaneswar

Woman Hangs Self Over Husband’s Extramarital Affair

By Pragativadi News Service
39

Bhubaneswar: A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her house at Bhagabat Sandhan Colony under Mancheswar police limits in the State capital today.

The deceased has been identified as Pragyan Paramita Kar (33).

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

While the exact reason behind the death of the woman is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that she took the extreme step over extramarital affair of her husband.

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8120 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking