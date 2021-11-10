Woman Hacks Husband To Death In Boudh

Boudh: A woman allegedly hacked her husband to death over a family dispute at Adenigarh village under Purunakatak Police limits in Boudh district late last night.

The accused has been identified as Kunu Mukhi and the deceased has been identified as Taruni Pradhan of Adenigarh village under Purunakatak Police limits in the district.

According to reports, a verbal spat broke out between the duo over some issues. Irked over the matter, the woman attacked her husband with an axe. Following this, Taruni sustained grievous injuries. On the other hand, the woman fled from the spot soon after committing the crime.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the injured to Purunakatak Community Health Centre where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Further investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused in this regard.