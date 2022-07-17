Woman Hacks Father-in-law To Death Over Family Feud

Dhenkanal: A woman allegedly hacked her father-in-law to death over a suspected family feud at Kuturia village under Parajanga PS in Dhenkanal district.

The deceased has been identified as Benudhar Pradhan.

According to reports, an argument ensued between Benudhar and his daughter-in-law, Yashoda Pradhan, over some issue at around 9 PM. The situation turned ugly after both father-in-law and daughter-in-law attacked each other with an axe.

Following the incident, the duo was rushed to Parajang Community Health Centre where Benudhar was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Yashoda, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dhenkanal.

On the other hand, Police have registered a case and initiated a probe into the incident, said sources.