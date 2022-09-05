Woman Hacked To Death On Suspicion Of Practising Witchcraft

Rayagada: A 55-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death over the suspicion of practising sorcery witchcraft at Koilapada in Rayagada district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrama Bibhar.

According to reports, the matter came to light after some locals spotted her in a pool of blood and informed the police about the same.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. Police have also arrested a person, named Rajesh Kulesika, for further interrogation into the incident.

Sources said that an argument ensued between Rajesh and Chandrama over some issue this afternoon. The situation turned ugly after Kulesika allegedly attacked Chandrama with an axe killing her on the spot.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, said a police official.