Woman Hacked To Death By Husband Over Suspected Extra-Marital Affair

Keonjhar: A woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband over suspicion of an extra-marital affair in Telkoi locality of Keonjhar district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Bobby Penthei.

According to reports, the accused husband Naru Penthei entered his in-laws’ house and brutally hacked Bobby with a sharp-edged weapon while she was asleep. Subsequently, Bobby sustained grave injuries and died on the spot. Later, the accused fled the spot.

On getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem,

Further investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused.