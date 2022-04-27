Woman Hacked To Death By Husband In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death in Ward 11 under the Kuchinda police limits of Sambalpur district. The deceased has been identified as Damayanti Majhi.

According to reports, the incident took place while Govind Majhi returned home from the office and asked Damayanti for lunch.

Meanwhile, a heated argument took place between the couple over the food. Irked over the matter, Govind hacked his wife to death and fled the spot.

On getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. The cops have detained the accused husband and also seized the weapon that was used for the alleged murder.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, the police officials said.