Woman Hacked to Death By Husband In Bolangir

Bolangir: A person allegedly killed his wife with an axe in Barampura village in Bolangir district on Friday.

Sources said, the couple had a quarrel over some issues. The scene turned ugly when the man attacked his wife with an axe and killed her. After the murder, the man fled from the spot.

Police on receiving the information reached the scene and seized the body for post-mortem. An investigation was launched to catch the accused.

After launching a manhunt, the police finally arrested the accused husband. The reason behind the murder will be known after the investigation, police said.