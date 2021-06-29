Woman Hacked To Death By Hubby In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: In a gruesome incident, a woman was hacked to death by her husband at Umar village under Kosagumuda police limits in Nabarangpur district.

The deceased was identified as Budamani Bhatra from the same village.

As per reports, Budamani and her husband Banamali Bhatra had a heated argument over some issues. In a fit of rage, Banamali hacked her to death with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard, sources said.