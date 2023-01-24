Woman ‘Gang Raped’ Over Past Enmity In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of youth over past enmity at Kereda village in Kandhamal district.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after the survivor lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station.

As per the complaint, the complainant alleged that the incident took place while her husband was away from home when some people barged into her house and outraged her modesty. She also alleged that the sexual assault on her was a fallout of past enmity.

Following this, a case (12/2022) has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard.

More details are awaited.