A 21-year-old woman has been allegedly gang-raped by three youths in front of her fiance in a forest in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on October 20 but came to the fore today when the victim filed a complaint at the Fategarh police station. It transpired as were on their way home.

Khandapada SDPO Bimal Kumar Barik told newsmen that three unknown persons intercepted the woman and her fiance near Pithakhai forest when they were returning after a visit to the Fategarh Ram Temple and forcefully took them into the forest where they gang-raped the woman while threatening her fiance with a knife.

According to the police, the accused persons recorded the heinous act on a mobile phone and uploaded the video on social media which has gone viral.

After registering a case, the police have detained three persons in this connection and started interrogating them, he said. The process to record the victim’s statement is underway while her medical examination will also be done, the police official added.

