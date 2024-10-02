The Commissionerate Police arrested three persons in connection with the gangrape of a woman at knifepoint in Maitri Vihar area of Bhubaneswar, informed Twin City Police Commissioner S Debadatta Singh at a press conference.

On 30th Sept, the victim reported at Maitri Vihar P.S alleging that, two unknown men sneaked into her house at Nila Madhaba Basti at about 02.30 A.M, committed robbery and then took turns to rape her.

BBSR UPD after analyzing the sequence of events, technical inputs and ground information Commissionerate Police apprehended three accused persons. Police have seized two mobile phones, one knife, one scooter and biological exhibits from the arrested persons.

The arrested accused persons are identified as Bikash Naik (26), Jaga Singh alias Katia (25), a Glass worker and Tukuna Nayak an Auto driver.

According to Commissionerate Police, “this case, involving unknown accused persons, was challenging one as the crime took place in the dead hour of the night, with no witness except the victim herself and no CCTV in the premises to give any clue in this case. However, within 24 hours police identified the suspects, chased them and within 48 hours all the culprits were apprehended.”

Investigation transpired that the victim lady is staying at Nila Madhaba Nibash i.e Biju Pakka Ghara multi storied-building allotted for displaced Basti people. On the intervening night of 29th and 30th Sept, two accused persons, Tukuna, Jaga and Bikash were present inside the campus as the house of Tukuna is situated inside the same premises.

At about 2.00 A.M the victim took her dinner. Finding the balcony door open, accused Bikash and Jaga entered the house by scaling the balcony and on the point of knife terrorized the victim. They snatched away the mobile phones and also sexually assaulted the victim. All the accused persons are familiar to the locality and used to stay there. Accused Jaga and Bikash have tainted track record and previous criminal antecedent. Accused Tukuna was present with them and have knowledge regarding the crime and assisted them and was part of the discussion and planning, the police said in a press note.