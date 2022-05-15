Woman Fulfills Husband’s Last Wish, Donates Rs 20 lakh To Srimandir

Amarda Road: In yet another instance of love and devotion towards the almighty Lord Jagannath, a woman donated Rs 20 lakh to Srimandir in Puri.

A 70-year-old, Suprabha Panda, a resident of Sadanandapur village in Basta block of Balasore district reportedly sold a patch of land in Cuttack and donated Rs 20 lakh to Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Suprabha’s husband Pankaj Kant Panda, a retired commercial sales tax officer and an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath, died battling cancer. During his last visit to Srimandir, he expressed his desire to donate some amount to the temple as they do not have any children.

When asked about the noble act, the septuagenarian said, “It was a long-cherished desire of my husband to contribute towards Srimandir and I won’t term the contribution as a donation rather it is our service towards the God.”

Earlier, Suprabha had donated Rs 15 lakh to Sambhunath High School in Basta as his husband also gave priority to education.