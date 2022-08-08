Woman Found Hanging Inside House In Balasore

Balasore: A woman was found hanging inside her house at Shyamsundarpur village under Khaira police limits in Balasore district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Minakshi Biswal. She was married to Sanjay Raul of the village.

According to reports, the matter came to fore after the family family members of the woman found her hanging inside the kitchen this morning.

On being informed, Khaira Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

A note has also been recovered from the scene where the victim has stated that she committed suicide after being unable to bear the suffering of her disease.

Police have seized the suicide note and initiated a probe into the matter, said sources.