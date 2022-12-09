Woman Found Hanging In Bhubaneswar; Reason Unknown

Bhubaneswar: A woman was found hanging inside a house near Goddess Mangala temple at Rasulgarh square in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The body of Muni Nayak (21) has been recovered by police and sent for post-mortem.

A resident of Tangi of Khordha, Muni had come to the State Capital in search of Job. However, she failed to arrange a job.

She hanged self inside the house by locking the door from inside. As she didn’t open the door for long time, house owner had informed police sensing trouble.

Police broke open the door only to find her hanging from the ceiling of the house.

Police seized a suicide note which claimed that nobody was responsible for her death.