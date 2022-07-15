Woman Found Dead With Slashed Throat Inside House In Cuttack

Cuttack: The body of a woman with a slit throat was found inside the house near Telugu Sahi in Kutta lane of Odia Bazaar area of Cuttack city on Friday. The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old B Gunvati.

According to reports, Gunvati was alone in her house while her husband B Appa Rao had gone out for some work.

On returning home for lunch, Rao saw his wife lying in a pool of blood inside the house with her throat slit.

Seeing this, Rao raised an alarm following which his neighbours gathered at his house and the police were informed.

On being informed, Lalbag police on reaching the spot seized Gunavati’s body and sent it to SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have initiated an investigation and started interrogation of Gunvati’s husband.