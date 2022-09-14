Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Bhadrak, Family Alleges Murder

Bhadrak: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Gramanchala (rural) police limits of Bhadrak district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sujata of Rajamukundapur village in the district.

According to reports, Sujata got married to one Ananta Jena of Baniagan under Gramanchal police limits in the year 2020. However, in-laws of Sujata frequently torture her over extra dowry and also taunt her for not conceiving after two years of her marriage.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased alleged that their daughter was murdered by her in-laws.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case in this regard and initiated an investigation in this regard.