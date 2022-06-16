Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Balasore; Family Alleges Murder 

Balasore: Mystery shrouded the death of a newly married woman whose body was found inside her in-laws’ house in Balasore district.

According to reports, Minakhi tied the nuptial knot with one Kashinath Behera of Chhanapur village on June 6, 2021. Her family had given a dowry over Rs 15 lakh during her marriage. However, her mother-in-law had allegedly demanded a dowry of another 5 lakhs.

Minakhi used to inform this to her family members over phone calls as her in-laws used to allegedly torture her over the dowry.

Reportedly, on wednesday, Minakhi had reportedly called her aunty (mother’s sister) and requested her to take her back to the house from her in-law’s house. However, Minakhi’s in-laws made a phone call to her family members at around 1 PM informing them about her death. They claimed that Minakhi died after committing suicide.

Meanwhile, Minakhi’s family members alleged that she has been killed over dowry. They claimed that her in-laws killed her and tried to give it a form of suicide.

Following this, a case has been registered and initiated an investigation in this regard.