Woman Found Dead In Dhenkanal Jungle; Kin Cry Murder

Dhenkanal: A woman was found dead in a nearby jungle at Bama village under Parjang police limits of Dhenkanal district on Friday morning.

The deceased, identified as Somabari Goya (28), wife of Mahendra Goya of the same village.

According to reports, the matter came to light this morning when some villagers spotted Sombari lying dead in a nearby jungle and informed the family members.

On being informed, they reached the spot and later informed the police.

According to villagers, Somabari was married twice and Mahendra was her second husband. Both of them had conflicts with each other.

Meanwhile, the family members alleged that Sombari’s husband might have a role in her death.

Later, Parjang police along with the scientific team reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.