Woman Found Dead At Home Under Mysterious Circumstances In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Mystery shrouded the death of a woman whose body was found inside her house at Shastri Nagar locality in Bhubaneswar.

The deceased woman has been identified as Subhashree Mohapatra.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the woman’s son spotted her body and immediately informed his father through a call. Later, he reached home at around 7.30 pm yesterday.

On getting informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, the prima facie suggested that she was strangled to death as a single line mark was found on her neck.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.