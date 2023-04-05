Woman Finance Company Employee Murdered In Odisha’s Deogarh

Deogarh: A woman employee of a finance company was allegedly killed by two unidentified miscreants in front of the office on Pradhanapata Road in Odisha’s Deogarh district, last night.

The deceased was identified as Rita Sahu of Kuchinda area in Sambalpur district.

According to reports, Rita was leaving the office for her home on a scooter at around 11.00 pm on Tuesday when the two accused first attacked her with a knife and wooden plank. When she fell on the ground, the attackers bludgeoned her head with a stone and fled the place.

Hearing her screams, other employees of the office rushed to the spot, rescued a profusely bleeding Rita and rushed her to the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). However, doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.