Woman Dressed In Ukrainian Colours Covers Herself In Fake Blood On Cannes Red Carpet

Paris: A woman dressed in the colours of the Ukrainian flag staged an intense demonstration on the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, on Sunday, by pouring fake blood on herself before being ejected by security.

The brief protest took place during the screening of Just Philippot’s film Acid.

In an aim to show solidarity for the war-torn country, the unidentified protester, who appeared on the red carpet alongside A-listers in a floor-length blue and yellow ballgown, drenched herself in red substance on the steps of the Palais des Festivals.

In the video, she can be seen swiftly climbing the stairs, after which she reaches into her dress, pulls out the fake blood capsules, bursts them raising above her head and smiles in front of the cameras.