Woman Dragged By Car: Victim Was In Drunken State, Says Friend

New Delhi: Anjali Singh, who died after being dragged by a car for 12 km, was in drunken state, informed her friend who was riding pillion on her scooty.

“She was in drunken state but insisted on driving two-wheeler. After car hit us, I fell to one side while my friend got stuck under the car. Men in car knew she was stuck under their car. I didn’t inform police, went home,” her firend eyewitness Nidhi told ANI.

The cops had earlier claimed that the victim was not alone on the scooty when the incident occurred.

“When we traced the route of deceased, it was found that she wasn’t alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of accident. She suffered injuries & fled from the spot but deceased’s legs got stuck in car, after which she was dragged”, the police said.

The Delhi Police has expedited the probe into the horrific incident which has triggered massive outrage across the national capital. Shalini Singh, special commissioner of police, led a team to Janauti village.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused Deepak Khanna had borrowed a car at around 8 pm on December 31. After picking up his other four friends, all the five accused headed to Murthal in Haryana where they had dinner. The police suspect that all the five people might have consumed liquor before leaving for Mangolpuri after midnight.