Woman Dragged By Car: Home Ministry Seeks Report From Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police on the gruesome death of a woman in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala, officials said on Monday as outrage mounted over the case.

Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Delhi police for a report.

The 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged for about 10-12 kilometres.

Acting promptly, the Delhi Police constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible.

As directed by the home minister, the MHA has asked the Delhi Police to submit a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident, an official said.

After receiving the report of the inquiry committee, the Delhi Police is expected to submit its report on the incident to the MHA, the official said.