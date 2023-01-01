Woman Doctor Found Dead Inside Locked Room In Joda

Joda: A woman doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside her rented house which was locked from inside at Baneikala slum under Joda police limits in Keonjhar district on Sunday night.

The deceased identified as Subhashree Kar was working in the local Urban Primary Health Center (UPHC) here.

Kar is a resident of Cuttack. She had been staying in the house owned by Joda block chairperson Kabindra Naik.

She didn’t respond to any call or knocks for long time raising doubt of any untoward incident. Later, neighbor informed the police who broke open the door only to find her body lying on the bed.

Subhashree had returned to her room after celebrating New Year’s Day along with some of her friends. Later, she was rushed to nearest Tata Steel hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Joda police launched a probe after registering a case of unnatural death.

The reason behind her death can be ascertained only after autopsy report comes in, said police.