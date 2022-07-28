Woman Dies Of Electrocution In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A woman was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with the electric wires fenced for the crops in Gailo village under Parjang police station road of Dhenkanal district.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjukta Sahoo from Gailo village.

According to reports, the incident occured while Sanjukta had gone to the nearby land where she came in contact with the electric wire that was fenced in the field of Laxmidhar Sahoo and Udaynath Sahoo, her neighbours.

Subsequently, she died on the spot, her hand was burnt completely. Following this, Her son Subrat Sahoo filed a complaint at Parjang police station.

Acting on the complaint, police reached the spot and continued the investigation.