Woman Dies In Voting Queue In Bolangir

Bolangir: An elderly woman died while queuing up to cast her vote in a polling booth in Bolangir district. The deceased woman has been identified as Gulapi Mahakur of Banaras village under Saintala block.

According to reports, Gulapi was standing in a queue and waiting her turn to cast vote, when she suddenly collapsed.

Villagers immediately rushed her to the local health centre where the doctor declared her dead. The incident has caused widespread mourning in the area.