Woman dies in lightning strike in Rayagada village

Gunupur: A woman died after being struck by a lightning strike in Ramgiri village under Ramanaguda block in Rayagada district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sunila Bidika (28), wife of Bhaskar Bidika of Ramgiri village. The couple has three children.

According to reports, the woman had gone to attend nature’s call on the backyard of her house when the thunderbolt struck her. He was rushed to Ramnaguda Community Health Centre, where the doctor pronounced her dead upon arrival.

On intimation, Ramnaguda police reached the hospital, sent the body to Gunupur hospital for post-mortem, and registered a case of unnatural death.