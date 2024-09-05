Kalahandi: A woman allegedly died after consuming an expired medicine in Dekote village under Golamunda block in Kalahandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Subhadra Bandichhod of Dekote village.

According to reports, Subhadra became ill for unknown reasons. She visited the local Anganwadi centre and purchased medicine. However, her condition worsened shortly after taking the medication. Her family quickly took her to Dharmagarh Sub Divisional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The family suspects that expired medication led to her death. They have shared that Subhadra was a mother to an 11-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter. Following her husband’s death five years prior, she became the sole earner for her family.

The incident of the Anganwadi worker dispensing expired medicine is under scrutiny. Although no formal complaint has been filed, local residents are urging the government to support the bereaved family and to hold the Anganwadi workers accountable.