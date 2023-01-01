Woman Dies After Being Dragged By Car For 12 KM In Delhi

New Delhi: A woman was dragged by a car for 12 kilometres after being hit by the vehicle in Delhi on Sunday. The 20-year-old woman was killed in the incident.

Her family members alleged she was sexually assaulted.

Five men who were in the car have been arrested, the police said. The arrested men include a credit card collection agent, a driver and a ration shop owner, police added.

The incident happened in Delhi’s Sultanpuri this morning, several hours into the New Year celebrations that began at midnight.

After hitting her scooty, the car drove on for 10-12 km even as her limbs got entangled with the car’s underbody, the police said.

Rekha, the woman’s mother, alleged the men sexually assaulted her. “Her clothes cannot be completely torn off. Her entire body was naked when they found her. I want a full investigation and justice,” she said.