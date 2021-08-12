Woman Delivers Child On Roadside After Ambulance Fails To Reach Kandhamal Village Sans Motorable Road

Phulbani: A woman gave birth to a child on the roadside after the ambulance failed to reach Dadamaska village under Sudurugumpha gram panchayat in Khajuripada block of Kandhamal district on Thursday.

According to reports, Bijay Kanhar’s wife Sasmita experienced labour pain this morning following which the family members called the ambulance service to shift her to the hospital. But, the emergency vehicle could not reach the village and was stranded midway due to non-motorable road.

With no options left, the family members then carried Sasmita on a cot and tried to reach the ambulance. However, she delivered the child on the roadside while being taken to the ambulance that was waiting far from the village.

The local ASHA worker extended all possible help to the family. Later, the woman and the newborn were taken to the DHH, where doctors stated their health condition to be fine.

Even after 74 years of Independence, the village sans pucca road. Though the officials are aware of that, no steps have been taken by the district administration to build a motorable road to the village, locals said.