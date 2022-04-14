Woman Decapitates 3-Year-Old Son In Koraput, Held

Koraput: Police have detained a woman for allegedly murdering her three-year-old son at Lukumari village in Koraput district.

According to reports, the incident occurred during the ongoing Chaiti Parva last night. However, the exact reason behind the woman beheading her own son is still unclear.

On getting information, Koraput SDPO and other senior police officials have reached the village to conduct a detailed investigation into the shocking incident.

Following this, a special team led by IIC has started a probe by interrogating neighbours as well.